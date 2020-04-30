Coast Guard searching for man who fell off boat in Atlantic

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — United States Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing boater Thursday morning off Florida's Atlantic Coast, the agency reported.

The crew of the ROMANICHEL alerted the agency that a crew member had gone overboard and was not wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said in an email.

The boat was about 80 miles (1.6 kilometers) east of Cape Canaveral.

An aircraft crew from Clearwater arrived at the scene Thursday to start searching. Two cutter crews are also on the way to assist in the search. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection fixed-wing aircraft is also assisting in the search, the Coast Guard said.

There were no additional details available.