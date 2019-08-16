Coast Guard: 4 hurt when ferry runs aground in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says four injuries are reported after a commuter ferry ran aground in Boston Harbor.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole Groll says the "Lightning," with 84 passengers and crew aboard, ran aground Friday morning near Long Island.

The Lightning is operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. A spokesman for the MBTA, Joe Pesaturo, said the Lightning was headed into Boston after leaving from Hull when it was "cut off" by a sport fishing boat. He said the captain of the ferry was forced to take action to avoid a collision.

Groll says the four people who were injured were taken by boat to the Black Falcon Terminal in Boston. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

The remaining passengers were being transferred to another vessel to continue the trip into Boston.