HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coal-related interests sued on Monday to block the centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to fight climate change, a carbon-pricing policy that will impose a cost for emitting planet-warming carbon dioxide from fossil fuel-fired power plants.

The lawsuit filed in Commonwealth Court by owners of coal-fired power plants, owners of coal mines and labor unions that mine coal and maintain the power plants say the regulation written by Wolf's administration is “patently unlawful.”