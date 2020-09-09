Co-founder of national Drury Hotels chain dies in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charles Drury Sr., who founded the Drury Hotels chain along with his brothers, has died at the age of 92.

Drury died Monday in St. Louis, the headquarters of the Drury Hotel chain.

“His vision and leadership helped grow the family-owned business based on a simple principle — treat guests like family,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by the hotel chain, which is currently led by Drury’s son, Charles Drury Jr.

Drury and his brothers established the Drury hotel brand in 1973 and it has grown to more than 150 locations in 27 states.

He was also a philanthropist who had a significant impact on retail, education and health care in the Cape Girardeau area, The Southeast Missourian reported.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson praised Drury as a man of God who was a “true champion for Missouri.”

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, seven children, many grandchildren and a brother and sister. The family plans a private funeral Mass at the Basilica of St. Louis, with burial in St. Augustine Church Cemetery in Kelso, near the farm where Drury was born and raised.