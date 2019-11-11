Classic comedy takes stage at Wilton High School

Zany and side-splitting funny, Wilton High School Theater is performing “You Can’t Take It With You,” a classic comedy written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman.

Premiering on Broadway in 1936, the play won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and was adapted for the screen, winning the 1938 Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director.

The play is being directed at Wilton High School by English and theater arts teacher Heather Delude with high school junior Brielle Flavin as assistant director.

Standing the test of time, “You Can’t Take It With You” is a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.

The plot revolves around Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, who have been happily living off beat lives in New York, dedicated to the pursuit of their hobbies, more than work.

Conflict happens when Vanderhof’s granddaughter Alice, the one strait-laced member of the Sycamore family, becomes engaged to her company’s vice president, Tony Kirby. Disaster ensues when Tony’s old-fashioned parents arrive to Alice’s home and meet the Sycamore family in the midst of musical, dance and “explosive” hobbies.

The evening ends with everyone in the house getting arrested, and Alice ending the engagement. The play asks, can these diverse families find a way to accept each other and live happily ever after?

“This is a particularly relevant play,” said Kathryn Luckstone, artistic director of drama prodcution at Wilton High School.

“The story is ultimately about family and I think everyone can relate to a comedy about the family,” she said, noting students in the production have related to the notion of family as they perform the play on stage.

She noted that “You can’t Take It With You” is one of only a handful of comedies that has won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

“Ultimately, the message of the play is ‘use your heart to find happiness’ and that is a poignant message,” she said.

The cast and crew of this production are: Brycen Addison, Sarah Bates, Lucy Beach, Liv Becraft, Michael Biondo, Lily Casiraghi, Evan Charney, Kathryn Corrigan, Hunter Driscoll, Jake Eagan, Brielle Flavin, Clara Edgecomb, Jordon Foster, Stephanie Jones, Ryan Lynn, Will Maggio, Peyton Matik, Ashley Merkle, Lily Mikita, Devin Moran, Jack Parrotta, Lauren Parrotta, Anton Rushevich, Casey Shu, Jake Vitarelli, Mathew Vogel, Mickey Wilcox, and Eleanor Winrow.

Performances will be held in the Wilton High School Little Theater on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

There is a link to purchase tickets online at wiltonps.org. Tickets are $13.50 at the door by cash or check only. For group information or questions, call 203-762-0381, ext. 6205.

