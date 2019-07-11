Classic cars rev up Wilton Center

Friday night, July 12, is classic car night as Wilton Kiwanis presents the Geeb Fleming & Nick Allegretta Memorial Cruise from 5 to 8. Friday night, July 12, is classic car night as Wilton Kiwanis presents the Geeb Fleming & Nick Allegretta Memorial Cruise from 5 to 8. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Classic cars rev up Wilton Center 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Wilton Kiwanis Club will present its 19th annual Classic & Custom Car Show — the Geeb Fleming & Nick Allegretta Memorial Cruise — on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.

It all takes place at the Piersall Building at Center Street in Wilton Center. There will be classic and custom cars and trucks at the family-friendly event. Hot dogs, burgers and cold beverages will be available.

All proceeds will go to the Kiwanis Club, which supports number local charities all year. Information: wiltonkiwanis.org.