https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Classic-cars-rev-up-Wilton-Center-14088568.php
Classic cars rev up Wilton Center
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Wilton Kiwanis Club will present its 19th annual Classic & Custom Car Show — the Geeb Fleming & Nick Allegretta Memorial Cruise — on Friday, July 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.
It all takes place at the Piersall Building at Center Street in Wilton Center. There will be classic and custom cars and trucks at the family-friendly event. Hot dogs, burgers and cold beverages will be available.
All proceeds will go to the Kiwanis Club, which supports number local charities all year. Information: wiltonkiwanis.org.
View Comments