Claim: Wrongful placement on list caused man's death

SEATTLE (AP) — A wrongful-death claim against the city of Seattle seeking $10 million has been filed for the children of a 45-year-old man whose lawyer says he died from a heart attack because his treatment by medics was delayed due to a mistake that had him listed as a danger to first responders.
The Seattle Times reports the claim was filed Thursday on behalf of the children of William Yurek - his 23-year-old daughter and his ex-wife, the guardian of Yurek’s three younger children, ages 5, 8 and 13.