City reaches agreement with feds after use of force probe

The Justice Department and the city of Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday announced an agreement on police oversight and use-of-force policies that comes almost two years after a federal civil rights investigation found that the department's narcotics unit routinely used excessive force during arrests.
The consent decree, which needs a judge's approval, requires officers to report all uses of force, including punches and kicks; requires officers to intervene to prevent the use of force; and creates a way to better investigate allegations of misconduct, said Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General in the Justice Department's civil rights division.