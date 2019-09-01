City of Ames gets $1.66M federal grant for electric buses

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The city of Ames has been awarded a $1.66 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to put more electric buses into the city's public transportation fleet.

The city recently announced that CyRide will use the money to replace several diesel buses that have exceeded their useful life. The public transportation entity will also buy battery chargers/dispensers and complete facility modifications to support the technology.

Interim Transit Director Barbara Neal says the grant is good news for Ames. She says supporting public transportation is "a great way to reduce your own carbon footprint, while moving to electric buses will help CyRide reduce its emissions."

The Transportation Department's Federal Transit Administration Low- or No-Emission Grant program has funded over $300 million in new buses, infrastructure and training since its establishment.