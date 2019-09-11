City approves plan to trap coyotes in Los Angeles County

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — California officials have approved an initiative to hire coyote trappers in a south Los Angeles County city.

KABC-TV reports that the Torrance City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the plan Tuesday after hearing residents testify.

City officials say the plan includes an annual five-month trapping season from October to March.

The plan is expected to combat a coyote problem in the region.

Some residents say they have lost their pets to the animals, and that the city needs to take more aggressive action.

Residents against the trapping season say the number of coyote sightings has dropped suggesting non-lethal population control methods are working.

