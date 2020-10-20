Citing coronavirus issues, doctors ask Trump to cancel rally

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Dozens of Pennsylvania doctors have called on President Donald Trump to cancel his Erie campaign rally on Tuesday night, citing the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

A letter signed by more than 75 physicians from around the state said such campaign events endanger public health and give a false impression that the coronavirus is “no longer with us.” The doctors also raised concerns about what they claimed was Trump spreading misinformation about the virus.

If Trump does not cancel the rally, the doctors urged people not to attend.

The letter noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,485 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 180,943 and marking the 12th consecutive day in which the number of new cases has exceeded 1,000.

The state reported 1,557 new coronavirus cases in the state Tuesday, increasing the total to 184,872 cases.