Circle of Care presents talk with Mitch Albom

Circle of Care presents author Mitch Albom in an evening where he will discuss his new book, “Chika,” the story of a young Haitian orphan, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport.

The event is a fundraiser for the Wilton-based charity that offers practical and emotional support to families of children with cancer. Albom has waived his speaking fee to support Circle of Care’s mission. Tickets may be purchased at https://bit.ly/2T5ACvP.

The author of Tuesdays With Morrie returns to nonfiction with “Chika: A little girl, an earthquake, and the making of a family.”

Through the operation of the Have Faith Haiti Orphanage in Port Au Prince and in reaction to the 2010 hurricane devastation, Albom met his daughter, Chika. The young orphan had developed a life-threatening brain tumor. With no doctors in Haiti able to help her, Albom brought Chika to the U.S. The story follows their two-year, across-the-world journey to find a cure for an inoperable brain tumor. Told in hindsight, and through conversations with Chika herself, Albom creates a portrait of what it means to be a family, regardless of how it is made.

“This is the hardest yet most important book I have written or may ever write,” he said.

On Jan. 30, Albom will reflect on his life-changing experience with Chika through anecdotes, photos, and videos. The event will last from 45 minutes to an hour.

Albom is a bestselling author, screenwriter, playwright and nationally syndicated columnist. Tuesdays with Morrie, which spent four years atop the New York Times bestseller list, is now the number-one selling memoir of all time. Albom has founded nine charities in Detroit, including the first 24-hour medical clinic for homeless children in America. He also continues to operate the Have Faith Haiti Orphanage, and visits monthly.

For more information, email Circle of Care at info@thecircleofcare.org or call 203-663-6893.