Circle of Care of Wilton announces new board members

Circle of Care, which sponsors a fundraising 5K each year, names five new board members.

WILTON —Circle of Care, a Wilton nonprofit dedicated to helping families of children with cancer, has announced the formation of a new advisory board to support current and new initiatives.

The new board will collaborate with current executive board and committee members to fortify the organization’s presence statewide, according to Circle of Care co-founder and president, Elizabeth Salguero.

“We are honored to welcome these very knowledgeable local leaders to our advisory board,” Salguero said. “Their expertise will be an invaluable asset toward supporting our mission and strengthening our programs.”

New advisory board members include:

Ceci Maher, former CEO of Person-to-Person, a social service agency serving 25,000 people annually in Fairfield County. Under Maher’s leadership, Person-to-Person was able to expand services and programs, and grow from one to three sites.

Liz Marconi, LMSW, MSc, a clinical social worker within the hematology/oncology department at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. She works with children and young adults, diagnosed with various cancers, to provide support to their families.

Mary-Jane Staba Hogan, MD, MPH, practicing, board certified pediatric hematology oncology physician for over 20 years. She teaches professionals and students in clinic and at regional conferences, reviews biomedical human research grant proposals for Yale, and authors/edits for a variety of physician and patient education publications for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Maurice K. Segall, Esq., director of the New York and Fairfield County, Connecticut Pro Bono Partners Program. He provides direct legal services to nonprofit groups, coordinates and supervises the work of staff and volunteer attorneys, and frequently lectures on legal issues for nonprofits and attorneys.

Jeanne M. Marconi, M. D., F.A.A.P., pediatrician practicing in Norwalk and Darien for the past 25 years. She has been with Circle of Care since its inception. She and her practice are committed to comprehensive healthcare for infants, children and young adults, including the family, as well as providing services for behavioral health, nutritional support and a wide array of supporting education and services.