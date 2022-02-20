Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Feb. 20, 2022 Updated: Feb. 20, 2022 7:38 p.m.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 to celebrate team owner Roger Penske's 85th birthday.
Cindric drove a masterful race at Daytona International Speedway and the Ford drivers synched their strategy all week, then executed their plan to perfection Sunday night. The blue oval drivers pushed each other over 500 miles and were bunched together for the final restart in overtime.