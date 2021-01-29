Cicely Tyson paved way for Black actors to follow footsteps JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 11:40 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - Actress Cicely Tyson arrives at the unveiling of director and producer Tyler Perry's new motion picture and television studio in Atlanta on Oct. 4, 2008. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. W.A.Harewood/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - Ambassador Andrew Young, from left, talks to actress Cicely Tyson and Rev. Martin Luther King, Sr. on the set of "Martin Luther King, Jr." being filmed in Macon in 1977. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - Cicely Tyson poses with her Emmy statuettes at the annual Emmy Awards presentation in Los Angeles, Ca., May 28, 1974. Tyson won for her role in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" for actress of the year, special, and best lead actress in a television drama for a special program. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - Academy Award-nominated actress Cicely Tyson reacts to the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 21, 1997. Honorary Mayor of Hollywood and chairman of the Walk of Fame committee Johnny Grant, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan joined Tyson for the unveiling. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cicely Tyson was a Black actor who knocked down doors so other women of color could walk through them.
With dignified grace, Tyson strategically selected powerful roles with an intent to elevate the perception of Black actors in films such as “Sounder” and on TV with “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” She strived to shatter stereotypes and inspired many Black actresses along the way to follow her footsteps. A younger generation of Black actors — Viola Davis, Kerry Washington and Zendaya among them — all paid homage to Tyson after learning of her death at age 96 on Thursday.
Written By
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.