Chinese travel for Lunar New Year despite plea to stay put Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 6:48 a.m.
1 of11 A traveler waits outside the Beijing railway station with her suitcase in Beijing, China, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The Beijing Winter Olympics is coinciding with the Chinese Lunar New Year and renewed Covid outbreaks prompting the Chinese authorities to call on the public to stay where they are instead of traveling to their hometowns for the year's most important family holiday. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese are traveling to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year, the country’s biggest family holiday, despite a government plea to stay where they are as Beijing tries to contain coronavirus outbreaks.
The holiday, which starts Wednesday, usually is the biggest annual movement of humanity as hundreds of millions of people who migrated for work visit their parents and sometimes spouses and children they left behind or travel abroad.