Chinese lantern festival comes to Florida eco-adventure park
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida eco-adventure park is hosting a Chinese lantern festival for the rest of the year.
A Jungle Island news release says it's opening Luminosa to the public this Saturday.
The 18-acre (7-hectare) park is located on an island between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. It has partnered with Zigong Lantern Group and China Lantern International to create a nighttime jungle filled with giant illuminated lanterns made from colorful silk by Chinese artisans.
Luminosa features lanterns shaped into animals, flowers and iconic Miami destinations. More than 1 million LED lights are used in the attraction.
Luminosa will run from 5-10 p.m. daily until Jan. 8. Regular adult admission is $35.
