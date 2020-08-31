Chinese-born Australian CCTV journalist detained in China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, has been detained in China, Australia's government said Monday.

Australian officials had a consular visit with Cheng Lei at a detention facility via video link on Thursday, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement. They will continue to provide assistance and support to her and her family,

Australia had been informed by Chinese authorities on Aug. 14 of her detention, but made its first public announcement on Monday.

Australia has not said why she was detained.

“Further comment will not be provided owing to the government’s privacy obligations,” Payne said.

Cheng is an anchor for the BizAsia program. She was born in China and worked in finance in Australia before returning to China and starting a career in journalism with CCTV in Beijing in 2003.

She has reported major Chinese events including Beijing’s 2008 Olympics and Shanghai’s 2010 World Expo.