BEIJING (AP) — China’s monthly trade surplus soared to a record $97.9 billion in June as export growth accelerated following the easing of anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and disrupted trade.

Exports rose 17.9% to $331.2 billion, up from May’s 16.9%, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports rose just 1% to $233.3 billion in a sign of weak domestic demand.