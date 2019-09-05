China says trade talks with US to take place in October

FILE - In this June 1, 2019, photo, file a man carries a paper bags containing toys purchased from the FAO Schwarz as people shop at the newly open FAO Schwarz toy store at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing. Caught in the crossfire of a trade war, American businesses operating in the China say they’ve been hurt by the hostilities between the world’s two biggest economies and are facing increasingly unfair competition from Chinese firms. less FILE - In this June 1, 2019, photo, file a man carries a paper bags containing toys purchased from the FAO Schwarz as people shop at the newly open FAO Schwarz toy store at the capital city's popular shopping ... more Photo: Andy Wong, AP Photo: Andy Wong, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close China says trade talks with US to take place in October 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — China's Commerce Ministry says talks with the United States on ending their tariff war will take place in early October in Washington, later than previously planned.

Thursday's announcement followed new tariff hikes last weekend by both governments and a report that envoys were struggling to agree on a schedule for the talks, which were to have taken place this month.

The Commerce Ministry said the two sides will "conduct conscientious consultations" in mid-September to prepare for the talks.