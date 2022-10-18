China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault

LONDON (AP) — China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
Britain's foreign secretary summoned China's second-most senior diplomat in the U.K. on Tuesday to express the U.K.'s “deep concern” about the assault allegations and to demand an explanation for the actions of the Chinese consulate staff.