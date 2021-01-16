China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases JOE McDONALD, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 8:40 a.m.
A medical worker gives a coronavirus vaccine shot to a patient at a vaccination facility in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A city in northern China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility to deal with an anticipated overflow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush.
A medical worker wearing protective equipment monitors patients after they received the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination facility in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

A medical worker wearing protective equipment waits for patients at a coronavirus vaccination facility in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday finished building a 1,500-room hospital for COVID-19 patients to fight a surge in infections the government said are harder to contain and that it blamed on infected people or goods from abroad.
The hospital is one of six with a total of 6,500 rooms being built in Nangong, south of Beijing in Hebei province, the official Xinhua News Agency said.