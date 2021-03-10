China, Russia agree to build lunar research station March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 4:11 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — China and Russia said they will build a lunar research station, possibly on the moon's surface, marking the start of a new era in space cooperation between the two countries.
A statement posted on the website of the China National Space Administration Wednesday said the International Lunar Research Station would also be open to use by other countries, but gave no timeline for its construction.