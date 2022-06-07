China, Cambodia breaking ground on joint port project DAVID RISING and SOPHENG CHEANG, Associated Press June 7, 2022 Updated: June 7, 2022 6:32 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE - Cambodian navy crew stand on a patrol boat at the Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, southwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 26, 2019. Cambodian and Chinese officials will break ground this week on the expansion of a port facility that the U.S. and others have worried will be used by Beijing a naval outpost on the Gulf of Thailand, but the government again denied Tuesday that any Chinese military presence would be allowed. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Cambodian navy troop members walk at Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, southwestern of Phnom Penh, Cambodia on July 26, 2019. Cambodian and Chinese officials will break ground this week on the expansion of a port facility that the U.S. and others have worried will be used by Beijing a naval outpost on the Gulf of Thailand, but the government again denied Tuesday that any Chinese military presence would be allowed. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows a Cambodian naval base in Ream, Cambodia, April 25, 2022. Cambodian and Chinese officials will break ground this week on the expansion of a port facility that the U.S. and others have worried will be used by Beijing a naval outpost on the Gulf of Thailand, but the government again denied Tuesday that any Chinese military presence would be allowed. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Cambodian warships are docked at Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville, southwestern of Phnom Penh, Cambodia on July 26, 2019. Cambodian and Chinese officials will break ground this week on the expansion of a port facility that the U.S. and others have worried will be used by Beijing a naval outpost on the Gulf of Thailand, but the government again denied Tuesday that any Chinese military presence would be allowed. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia denied again Tuesday that it will allow any Chinese military presence at a port where it and China are beginning an expansion this week that has prompted concern in the United States and elsewhere that it will be used by Beijing as a naval outpost on the Gulf of Thailand.
Chief government spokesman Phay Siphan described the expansion of the Ream Naval Base as “cooperation between China and Cambodia” and said the Chinese ambassador to Cambodia will preside over the groundbreaking on Wednesday along with Cambodia's defense minister and other senior military officials.
Written By
DAVID RISING and SOPHENG CHEANG