Chileans choose assembly to draft a new constitution EVA VERGARA, Associated Press May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 12:39 a.m.
1 of8 A soldier, right, stands guard at a voting center being set up at the Republica de Siria school in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 14, 2021, the day before weekend elections to elect a constitutional assembly. The face of a new Chile begins taking shape this weekend as the South American country elects 155 people to draft a constitution to replace one that has governed it since being imposed during a military dictatorship. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A worker carries a box of anti-bacterial gel inside a polling station being set up inside the Republica de Siria school where soldiers look on in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 14, 2021, the day before weekend elections to elect a constitutional assembly. The face of a new Chile begins taking shape this weekend as the South American country elects 155 people to draft a constitution to replace one that has governed it since being imposed during a military dictatorship. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A soldier walks through a voting center being set up at the Republica de Siria school in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 14, 2021, the day before weekend elections to elect a constitutional assembly. The face of a new Chile begins taking shape this weekend as the South American country elects 155 people to draft a constitution to replace one that has governed it since being imposed during a military dictatorship. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A worker cleans an election box that reads in Spanish "Indigenous peoples" at a voting center being set up inside the Republic de Siria school in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 14, 2021, the day before weekend elections to elect a constitutional assembly. The face of a new Chile begins taking shape this weekend as the South American country elects 155 people to draft a constitution to replace one that has governed it since being imposed during a military dictatorship. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A janitor walks through a voting center being set up at the Republic de Siria school in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 14, 2021, the day before weekend elections to elect a constitutional assembly. The face of a new Chile begins taking shape this weekend as the South American country elects 155 people to draft a constitution to replace one that has governed it since being imposed during a military dictatorship. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The face of a new Chile begins taking shape this weekend as the South American country elects 155 people to draft a constitution to replace one that has governed it since being imposed during a military dictatorship.
Nearly 80% of voters in a plebiscite last year chose to draft a new charter for the nation following a year of protests, though there is much less consistent agreement over what it should contain.