Children of Wilton teachers win scholarships

Teresa Nobles, far right, is among the winners of a Wilton Education Association scholarship awarded to children of Wilton school district teachers. Teresa is shown in the Wilton High School's January production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

WILTON — Each year the Wilton Education Association awards scholarships to children of Wilton teachers who are pursuing their undergraduate degrees.

This year there are four recipients.

Reilly Sullivan, a 2020 Wilton High School graduate, received the association’s Robert E. Gallagher Memorial Scholarship. He will attend Boston University and major in business. He will be a member of their Division 1 lacrosse team. Reilly’s mother is Pam Sullivan, a kindergarten teacher at Miller-Driscoll School.

Abby Kelley will attend Penn State University upon her graduation from Newtown High School. She has not yet decided on a major. Abby’s father is William Gerundo, a counselor at Middlebrook School.

Kailey Casl, a member of the Class of 2020 at Fairfield Warde High School, will attend Baylor University and major in communication design and marketing. Her mother is Robin Casl, a first-grade teacher at Miller-Driscoll School.

Teresa Nobles, a 2020 Wilton High School graduate, will attend the University of Connecticut at Storrs and major in nutrition. She will join their women’s Division 1 rowing team. Her mother is Janet Nobles, a chorus teacher at Middlebrook School.