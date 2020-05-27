Children of Wilton teachers win scholarships
WILTON — Each year the Wilton Education Association awards scholarships to children of Wilton teachers who are pursuing their undergraduate degrees.
This year there are four recipients.
Reilly Sullivan, a 2020 Wilton High School graduate, received the association’s Robert E. Gallagher Memorial Scholarship. He will attend Boston University and major in business. He will be a member of their Division 1 lacrosse team. Reilly’s mother is Pam Sullivan, a kindergarten teacher at Miller-Driscoll School.
Abby Kelley will attend Penn State University upon her graduation from Newtown High School. She has not yet decided on a major. Abby’s father is William Gerundo, a counselor at Middlebrook School.
Kailey Casl, a member of the Class of 2020 at Fairfield Warde High School, will attend Baylor University and major in communication design and marketing. Her mother is Robin Casl, a first-grade teacher at Miller-Driscoll School.
Teresa Nobles, a 2020 Wilton High School graduate, will attend the University of Connecticut at Storrs and major in nutrition. She will join their women’s Division 1 rowing team. Her mother is Janet Nobles, a chorus teacher at Middlebrook School.