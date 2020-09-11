Child shot in face when she answers knock on family's door

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl answering a knock on a door at her family's home was shot in the face and seriously injured by someone who then ran off, authorities said.

The shooting in Bethlehem occurred shortly before midnight Wednesday. Authorities do not believe the shooting was a random attack, but they don't think the child was the shooter's intended target.

The child suffered significant facial trauma and remains hospitalized, authorities said, but she is expected to recover. Her name has not been released, and authorities have released few details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.