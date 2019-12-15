Child killed, 3 others injured in a Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old child is dead and three other people are hospitalized with burn injuries after being rescued from a Phoenix apartment fire.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the blaze out before 5 a.m. Sunday.

They say when crews arrived on the scene, they reported finding a massive fire with people trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters were able to rescue a man, woman and another child through a second-floor window.

Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the dead child or the names and ages of the other three people.

They say it's still unclear if the adults and children are related.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.