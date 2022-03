BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A national data collection system shows the number of child abuse reports in North Dakota rose last year, but the number of victims declined.

Officials at Child Protection Services in North Dakota say the increase in reported cases may be up because people in general are more vigilant about contacting authorities about suspected abuse and because North Dakota shifted to a centralized reporting line in January 2021.

Data shows there were 16,907 reports of child abuse last year in the state. Of those reports, 1,349 children were found to be victims of child abuse.

The most recent available data on child deaths from neglect or abuse in North Dakota is from 2015-2016. North Dakota Human Services officials say reviews of child deaths and child maltreatment deaths for 2017 have not yet been completed because the panel cannot draft a report until cases are closed, KFYR-TV reported.

From 2015 to 2016, seven children, ranging from 2 months to 9 years, died from abuse or neglect. Two of these cases had prior reports of child abuse in the home. During that time nine children, ranging from newborn to two years old, nearly died from child abuse or neglect. Five of these cases had prior reports of child abuse in the home.

“There’s some signs of possible abuse that people can notice and will file a report on. That can include bruising, welts, burns, broken bones, any other injury that cannot be explained or even seems suspicious. There’re also those situations of neglect where young children are being unsupervised. There might be some children that appear malnourished. Maybe some environmental concerns,” said Kirsten Hansen, prevention and protection administrator for Children and Family Services.