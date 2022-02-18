Chicago rejects car-shredder permit after EPA-backed review

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago on Friday denied a permit for a metal-shredding facility on the city's southeast side, where residents have long complained of pollution.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement that the decision was reached after the city health department analyzed the potential environmental and health effects of the proposed Southside Recycling plant, which planned to shred junked automobiles, used appliances and other metallic waste in a mostly Latino community.