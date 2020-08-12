Chicago police: Driver struck pedestrian twice, killing her

CHICAGO (AP) — A 25-year-old man suspected of striking two women as they crossed a street with his SUV before circling back and striking one of them again, killing her, has been charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

Edgar Roman was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on the murder charge, and charges of attempted murder of the other woman, filing a false police report and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the Chicago Tribune, police said Roman was driving on the city's near North Side late Monday when his vehicle struck 55-year-old Zoraleigh Ryan of Chandler, Arizona, and her 20-year-old daughter as they crossed the street. Police said Roman got out of his vehicle and looked at the women on the ground before he climbed back in, made a U-turn and struck Ryan again, “dragging her several feet and causing her death.” The daughter was treated at a hospital and released.

Police allege that Roman sped off and eluded a police officer who tried to pull him over when he spotted him driving erratically. Police alleged that Roman abandoned the SUV. He was arrested when he showed up at a police station near his Chicago home to report the vehicle stolen.