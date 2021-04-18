Chicago high schools to reopen Monday after union approval

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s public high schools were set to reopen Monday for the first time since the nation's third-largest school district went fully remote amid the coronavirus pandemic over a year ago.

The Chicago Teachers Union announced Sunday that its members overwhelmingly approved a reopening plan that includes helping students 16 and older and their families get COVID-19 vaccines, with priority given to certain ZIP codes hit hard by the pandemic. Also included in the agreement with Chicago Public Schools is more leeway for educators to work remotely, like if they don't have in-person students that day