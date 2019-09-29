Chicago-area groups partner to build beds for needy children

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Two nonprofit organizations in the Chicago-area that have collaborated to build handmade beds for underprivileged children are looking for help from more volunteers.

David King, president of the Oak Forest chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said he and volunteers have built about 100 beds for those in need since he took over in March and have been making weekly deliveries to homes.

"We can't build them fast enough," he said.

He recently partnered with the Tinley Park Lions Club. Steve Vick, the club's vice president, said that this is club's 70th anniversary and members elected to donate to King's organization and help him build beds, the Daily Southtown reported.

The club donated $1,750, which was sufficient to purchase the materials required for 10 beds. Many of the Lions Club's 25 members volunteered earlier this month to help build the beds.

King said that Schillings in Mokena donated the lumber to build the beds, while other resources, such as pillows and comforters were purchased.

A crew of 80 volunteers from the Lions Club and other groups met at Tinley Park's Emergency Management Agency Garage to work on building the beds.

"It doesn't seem like it, but it's a lot of work," Vick said.

King said anyone can volunteer to construct the beds, noting it's a step-by-step process that can be learned on-site.

"The best part of the operation is that no experience is required," he said.

King added that there's a significant need for the beds and he finds people through school counselors and local shelters.

The group is continuously looking for new members and they meet every third Tuesday of the month, according to Vick.

He noted the club's next fundraiser will be the second week in October when members will be outside selling candy for donations.

