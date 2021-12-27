Charlottesville searches for leaders after departures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The city of Charlottesville is searching for people to lead the city, going so far as to turn to a consulting firm to run it because two city managers have resigned this year and a candidate for the interim role backed out.
John Blair left in February, and Chip Boyles resigned in October, The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reported. Boyles cited public criticism that erupted after he fired the city’s police chief, a Black woman, saying he was concerned other city leaders would leave if he did not fire her.