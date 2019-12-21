Charity pays off home debt for late firefighter’s family

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A New York City charity has paid off the mortgage for the family of a Massachusetts firefighter killed in the line of duty this year.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers said Friday it has raised enough money to pay the house debt for the late Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard.

The charity launched the fundraising campaign about five weeks ago, as part of its annual effort to raise money for the families of veterans, police officers and firefighters gravely injured or killed in the line of duty. It pledged to donate the first $100,000 toward Menard's home.

The 39-year-old firefighter died Nov. 13 from injuries suffered while battling a house fire. He helped two colleagues escape before succumbing.

Tunnel to Towers was founded in honor of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who died responding to the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

Last year, the charity provided assistance to the family of fallen Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was killed that year.