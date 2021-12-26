Charity donates toys, clothes to Graves County CASA group

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — One of the many buildings in Mayfield destroyed by the the EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10 was the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Graves County & Southwestern Kentucky office. On Tuesday, a Texas-based charity group dropped off a truckload of supplies to provide clothes and gifts for the children the regional CASA serves.
Members of the Cotton Foundation, the charitable arm of the commercial restoration firm Cotton Holdings, dropped off gifts and supplies, like new toys, clothes and shoes, to give to families served by CASA of Graves County & Southwestern Kentucky. Some of the donations will also benefit children and families served by Child Watch Children’s Advocacy Center based in Paducah.