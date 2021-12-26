Charity donates toys, clothes to Graves County CASA group

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — One of the many buildings in Mayfield destroyed by the the EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10 was the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Graves County & Southwestern Kentucky office. On Tuesday, a Texas-based charity group dropped off a truckload of supplies to provide clothes and gifts for the children the regional CASA serves.

Members of the Cotton Foundation, the charitable arm of the commercial restoration firm Cotton Holdings, dropped off gifts and supplies, like new toys, clothes and shoes, to give to families served by CASA of Graves County & Southwestern Kentucky. Some of the donations will also benefit children and families served by Child Watch Children’s Advocacy Center based in Paducah.

Kelly Cox, volunteer coordinator with CASA of Graves County, said the organization serves about 65 children in Graves, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties, many of whom live with foster families. CASA volunteers work with children who have experienced abuse or neglect and advocate for their best interests in the courtroom.

None of the children the group serves were injured in the storm, Cox pointed out. Some of the biological families of the children CASA Graves County serves were impacted, and Cox said three CASA volunteers lost their homes and vehicles. Those same volunteers, she said, were the first ones who called their CASA kids to make sure they were safe.

With the CASA Graves County office destroyed, Cox is storing a lot of the donations from Cotton Foundation in her garage, where advocates and volunteers will then pick out gifts for the children. She said receiving these donations from the Cotton Foundation are helping to provide these children presents and toys to open up on Christmas.

“This company, it’s just such a blessing,” Cox said. “They’ve donated — everything new, of course — clothes, shoes, underwear, pajamas, bikes, bike helmets, and every kind of toy you can imagine. We’ve definitely been blessed.”

Paul Kerby, vice president of business development for Cotton Commercial USA, part of Cotton Holdings, was in Paducah helping unload donations at Child Watch and is in Mayfield working with Cotton Holdings, which specializes in disaster relief and infrastructure support. Kerby said the Cotton Foundation has an employee who volunteers with a CASA group in Texas who suggested the foundation help out a CASA group affected by tornadoes in Kentucky.

Kerby said the Cotton Foundation normally partners with groups that are local to disaster-affected areas so those groups can distribute the foundation’s donations to people in need. He added it was nice to help out CASA of Graves County so they can meet year-round needs and assist with donations CASA may not otherwise have received. One of the best parts for him was seeing how well the volunteers know the children they serve, and even being able to pick out specific gifts they know some of the children will like.

CASA Graves County’s first goal is to make sure the kids get a good Christmas, Cox said. After that, the organization will evaluate where to go from there and where to build a new office to serve children and families.

Cox said CASA advocates would be giving gifts out to the children they serve over the next few days to ensure they get them before Christmas.

A PayPal link to donate to CASA of Graves County to help provide services to children in need and to help CASA rebuild an office in Graves County is available at casagravesswky.org. Donations can also be mailed to CASA of Graves County & Southwest KY at P.O. Box 5200 Mayfield, KY 42066.