Charge dropped against Iowa officer accused of abusing power

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors dropped a misconduct charge against a Des Moines police officer accused of interfering with an investigation involving his girlfriend, saying Wednesday that the evidence showed he didn't commit a crime.
Des Moines Police Officer Rodney Briggs had been charged with non-felonious misconduct in office and placed on administrative leave in February. A criminal complaint alleged that he used his police identification to try to obtain video from a school district of an incident involving his girlfriend that police in the Des Moines suburb of Altoona were investigating.