KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Navy Capt. Michael Oberdorf assumed command of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard on Friday, relieving Capt. Daniel Ettlich.

Ettlich had run the shipyard since August 2019, and much of his tenure was consumed with keeping work flowing despite the pandemic. The shipyard workers rallied behind him to try to stay on schedule.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who attended the change-of-command ceremony with New Hampshire colleague Sen. Maggie Hassan, said it's an exciting time for the shipyard as it undergoes several modernization projects.

Ettlich will be headed to Hawaii after being selected to fill a senior position as director of fleet maintenance for the Pacific Fleet.

"'Fair Winds and Following Seas' as I close out this chapter on, truly, my favorite and most rewarding tour in my 29-year naval career,” he said.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard repairs and overhauls nuclear-powered Virginia- and Los Angeles-class attack submarines.