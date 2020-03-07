Change clocks ahead one hour, change batteries

In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, photo, antique clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, in Medfield, Massachusetts. Most Americans will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but gain an hour of evening light for months ahead, as Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It’s time to “spring forward.”

Like clockwork, Daylight Saving Time strikes again this weekend, officially at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.

Don't forget to set your clocks one hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

In concert with the nationwide campaign “Change Your Clocks — Change Your Batteries,” the public is also reminded to change the batteries in their smoke detectors and CO alarms this weekend.