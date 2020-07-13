Chance for storms in today’s forecast

We have a classic summer forecast for the week with temperatures well into the 80s and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and showers.

The National Weather Service says showers and T-storms are likely between noon and 3 p.m.

The chance of precipitation is 60 percent today. The chance for showers will continue through around 9 p.m.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

High temperatures today will rise into the mid to upper 80s, a few degrees above normal for mid July.

Thanks to thunderstorms and Tropical Storm Fay, July rainfall has been well above normal, especially in western Connecticut.

According to the Northeast Regional Climate Center, Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford has had 5.22 inches or rain - nearly 4 inches above normal.

And, Danbury has already received 4.80 inches of rain this month - nearly 3 inches above average.

New Haven, however, has been on the fringe of storms that have dropped heavy rain. Its 1.60 inches of rain is about average for this time of month.

The forecastTuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.