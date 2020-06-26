Championship Air Races in Reno canceled amid virus concerns

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno Air Racing Association's board of directors has announced the 2020 STIHL National Championship Air Races are canceled because of safety and health concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The championship races were originally scheduled for Sept. 16-20. Efforts are now focused on 2021.

“It’s difficult to capture the sadness we feel for our September Family who we won’t have the chance to see this year. However, we need to approach this with safety for all involved as our highest priority," Reno Air Racing Association CEO Fred Telling said.

The University of Nevada, Reno conducted an economic impact study of the 2019 STIHL National Championship Air Races and found the event brought in about 70,000 people and generated more than $100 million to the region, officials said.

“Beyond health and safety, our primary focus has to be the long-term viability of this iconic event rather than a high-risk gamble on the current year,” chief operating officer Tony Logoteta said, adding that the organization saw an 80% decrease in revenue from March to June compared with 2019.

Most of that funding came from ticket purchases, he said. There is usually a no refund policy, but customers were given options, including rolling over tickets to next year's event or donating a tax-deductible contribution.

People who bought tickets for this year's race must submit a preference online by July 15 or the ticket will automatically roll over to next year.

“We are deeply conscious of the cultural and economic loss to the community due to the cancellation of so many special events this year," Telling said. "We look forward to hosting the 57th STIHL National Championship Air Races Sept. 15–19, 2021 but know we will need the continuing support of our fans and community more than ever."