URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A Champaign man has been arraigned on a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a 14-year-old boy whose body was found last week in a roadside ditch.

Daryl Vandyke 55, told a Champaign County judge on Tuesday he understood his rights and the charges he faces in Steven Butler III's killing. A public defender was appointed to represent Vandyke, whose initial court hearing on Monday was postponed after he appeared confused and unresponsive.