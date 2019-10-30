Chamber welcomes dental office

At the ribbon cutting for Tooth Fairy Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics and Next Gen Dental are, from left, Teresa Coelho, Dr. Megan Lovell, Joanna Rodriguez, Jenn Banks, Dr. Suho Lee, Melissa Grant, Dr. Joseph Sciarrino and Dr. Christopher Silver.

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Tooth Fairy Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics and Next Gen Dental at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 18. The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce also celebrated the opening of the office, which is at 360 Main Street in Ridgefield.

Dr. Suho Lee addressed the crowd, explaining how he started 11 years ago with a vision of a new model for a dentistry office that could provide every service under one roof to serve an entire family. In addition to pediatric dentistry, Next Gen Dental offers general dentistry, implants, and oral and maxillofacial surgery.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was followed by a Halloween-themed party.