Kentucky governor calls out signers of impeachment petition

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor on Tuesday linked signers of a petition seeking his ouster to a rally where he was hanged in effigy and to a video declaring God would strike him down for his COVID-19 restrictions on churches.
Ratcheting up his response, Gov. Andy Beshear called out two petition signers a day after the GOP-led House formed a committee to review the petition. The petition calls for Beshear's impeachment for lockdown orders meant to combat the pandemic. It was submitted by just four Kentuckians.