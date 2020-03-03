Centrists vs firebrands in congressional party primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Super Tuesday primaries for Senate and House nominations will gauge whether voters prefer establishment-backed centrists to liberal firebrands, and test former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' quest for political redemption after being vilified by President Donald Trump.

Nominations for Senate seats from North Carolina, Alabama and Texas will be at stake, as will dozens of House districts from those states and California.

The day's chief focus is the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, with voters in 14 states and one territory going to the polls. It was unclear how that contest, infused with fresh energy by the resurgence of Vice President Joe Biden as a moderate rival to self-described socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, will affect the congressional contests.

In North Carolina, first-term Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is assured of being renominated. The main suspense is whether Cal Cunningham, a former state senator and Army reservist who served as a military lawyer in Iraq and Afghanistan, will as expected fend off a liberal rival for the Democratic nomination.

Cunningham, 46, is backed by party leaders in Washington and faces State Sen. Erica Smith. Cunningham has decisively outspent Smith, 50, a former engineer and ordained pastor, in part thanks to millions spent by Democratic-supported political organizations.

Smith's campaign was boosted last month when a GOP group run by allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spent $3 million to help her, forcing Cunningham to deplete part of his war chest.

In Alabama, Sessions is battling to reclaim the Senate seat he held for 20 years as one of the chamber's most conservative members before Trump made him his first attorney general in 2017.

Their relationship crumbled quickly after he enraged Trump by recusing himself from the Justice Department's burgeoning probe of Russian efforts to help Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Sessions, 73, has cast himself as a Trump loyalist despite their falling out, and Trump's virtual silence about the primary has left uncertainty about how voters will react. Sessions faces GOP rivals who are also touting their fealty to Trump, including former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and four-term Rep. Brendan Byrne.

If no one receives over half the vote, a March 31 primary will determine the GOP nominee, a contest expected to pit Sessions against Tuberville or Byrne. Any of them will be favored in November's election in the deep-red state against Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat.

An afterthought in the contest is former Alabama State Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore. Moore was the GOP's nominee in a December 2017 special election for the seat, losing narrowly to Jones following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior with teenagers decades ago when Moore was in his 30s.

Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn will be renominated for a fourth term and seems difficult for Democrats to defeat in November.

Democratic hopeful MJ Hegar, who lost a surprisingly close 2018 House race, is backed by her party's hierarchy but faces a slew of challengers. A runoff seems likely because no contenders — including Hegar, an Air Force helicopter pilot wounded in Afghanistan — seem likely Tuesday to garner the majority required to avoid one.

Her challengers include Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, a liberal political organizer who's received financial backing from progressive groups and the endorsement of progressive luminaries like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Another contender is Royce West, a long-serving state senator.

A closely watched Texas primary will pit Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the House's most conservative Democrats, who's trying to hold his sprawling South Texas district against liberal challenger Jessica Cisneros.

Cuellar has voted to curb abortions and is supported by the National Rifle Association, but he's also backed by Democratic leaders including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Cuellar is a top target of liberal groups, while Cisneros, a 26-year-old immigration attorney, is backed by Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.

On the GOP side, 12-term Texas Rep. Kay Granger is battling a challenge in her Fort Worth district from conservative Chris Putnam. Granger is endorsed by Trump and has helped cut budget compromises as top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, while Putnam has drawn support from the anti-spending Club for Growth.

California, whose 53-seat delegation is Congress' largest and includes 46 Democrats, features all-party primaries Tuesday. Democratic incumbent Reps. Jim Costa of the state's Central Valley and Jimmy Gomez of Los Angeles are among those who might each face a liberal challenger when the top two finishers in each contest meet again in November.