Central Missouri woman stabbed to death; suspect arrested

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A suspect was charged Tuesday in the stabbing death of a central Missouri woman, authorities said.

Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal said deputies responding to a 911 call found Courtney Clardy, 22, dead of multiple stab wounds at a Franklin home on Monday evening.

Authorities searched for the suspect, 44-year-old Emmett Wood, Jr., and were able to locate him Tuesday morning with help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter.

Wood resisted arrest and was taken into custody by force Tuesday morning, according to patrol Sgt. Scott White, who did not provide further details.

Wood was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder. Online court records do not name an attorney for him.