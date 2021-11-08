Central Missouri man walking on highway fatally hit by car

BELLE, Mo. (AP) — A man who was walking in the traffic lanes of a central Missouri highway died after being hit by a vehicle, authorities said.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on Highway 28 about five miles west of Belle, Columbia television station KOMU reported. Anthony Border, 35, of Rolla, was walking west on the highway when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in an accident report. Border was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.