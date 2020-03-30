Central Maine Power delivers masks, respirators to MEMA

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's largest electric utility is donating 6,000 masks to the Maine Emergency Management Agency to be used to protect front-line medical workers from the coronavirus.

Central Maine Power's parent company, Avangrid, rounded up 3,000 surgical masks and 3,000 N-95 respirators that were sent to the MEMA ofices Monday morning, CMP said.

“Given the growing shortage of masks and other protective gear faced by medical facilities across Maine, we have an opportunity and an obligation to help," said David Flanagan, CMP's executive chairman.

The state is concerned about the adequacy of supplies to combat the COVID-19, which has claimed three lives in Maine. More than 250 people have tested positive for the virus in Maine.