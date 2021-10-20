Center-left nominates new speaker for German parliament

BERLIN (AP) — Center-left lawmaker Baerbel Bas is set to become the new speaker of Germany's parliament, replacing conservative veteran and former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in one of the country's most prominent positions.

Leaders of the parliamentary group of the Social Democrats, who emerged from Germany's Sept. 26 election as the strongest party, endorsed Bas on Wednesday. That paves the way for the new 736-member lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, to elect her when it holds its first meeting next Tuesday.