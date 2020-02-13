Census may be done online starting in March

The 2020 Census is kicking into gear.

In March, most households will start receiving invitations to respond to the Census.

Every household will have the option of responding online, by phone, or by mail and every household that hasn't responded will receive reminders and a paper questionnaire.

What will be sent in the mail:

March 12-20: Invitation to rspond online to 2020 census.

March 16-24: A reminder letter.

March 26-April 3: Those who have not responded will receive a reminder postcard.

April 8-16: A reminder letter and paper questionnaire.

April 20-27: A final reminder postcard before a follow-up is made in person by Census staff.

According to the Census Bureau: Private information is never published, including names, addresses, and telephone numbers. The Census Bureau collects information to produce statistics. Personal information collected by the census cannot be used against respondents by any government agency or court. The 2020 Census takes cybersecurity very seriously; from the beginning when a respondent answers to the end when the data products are released, data are encrypted, safe, and secure.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data is used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, to define congressional and state legislative districts, school districts, and voting precincts, and to determine how federal funds are distributed back to the states and local communities.

For more information on the 2020 Census, visit the Census Bureau website.